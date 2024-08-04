Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1784 S V (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1784 S V - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1784 S V - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1784 with mark S V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1432 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 S V at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

