1 Escudo 1784 S V (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1784 with mark S V. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1432 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 16, 2020.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
