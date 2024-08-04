Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1781 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1781 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32353 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- UBS (1)
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
