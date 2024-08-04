Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1781 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1781 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1781 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1781 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32353 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Heritage - November 9, 2017
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Heritage - November 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2017
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Goldberg - January 27, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date January 27, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Rauch - September 22, 2012
Seller Rauch
Date September 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

