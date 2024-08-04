Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place December 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
368 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
294 $
Price in auction currency 3200 NOK
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
