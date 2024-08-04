Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1788 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1788 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
