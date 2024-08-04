Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1788 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1788 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1788 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1788 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 143 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place August 27, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction MDC Monaco - December 4, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Artemide Aste - March 10, 2018
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Artemide Aste - March 10, 2018
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search