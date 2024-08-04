1 Escudo 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1785 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62623 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (40) VF (127) F (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (1) ANACS (2)

