Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1785 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62623 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place July 7, 2021.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
828 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
363 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
