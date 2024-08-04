Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1784 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1784 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Heritage - October 18, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1784 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search