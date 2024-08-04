1 Escudo 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

