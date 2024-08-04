Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 309 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
