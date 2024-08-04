Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1782 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
