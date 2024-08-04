1 Escudo 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1782 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.

