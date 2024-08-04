Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1782 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1782 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1782 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2655 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.

Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
492 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Aurea - May 25, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Künker - March 15, 2012
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Cayón - September 16, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1782 M JD at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

