Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Escudo 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1781 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 1900 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
