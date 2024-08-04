1 Escudo 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1781 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (14) VF (111) F (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) Service NGC (6) ANACS (2) PCGS (2)

