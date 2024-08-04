Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Escudo 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Daniel Frank Sedwick

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Escudo 1781 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35133 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Service
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 1900 NOK
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 11, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Nomisma Aste - October 23, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Escudo 1781 M PJ at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

