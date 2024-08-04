Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1786 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1786 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1609 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Künker - June 18, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1786 S C at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1786 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search