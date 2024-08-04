Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1786 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1786 with mark S C. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1609 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
