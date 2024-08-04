Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1783 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1783 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 27, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (27)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 111 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
