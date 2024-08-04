1/2 Escudo 1783 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1783 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place May 27, 2008.

