1/2 Escudo 1782 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1782 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1067 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 16, 2008.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
