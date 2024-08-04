Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1781 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 335. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction iNumis - March 12, 2013
Seller iNumis
Date March 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

