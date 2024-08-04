1/2 Escudo 1781 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1781 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 335. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (4) VF (15) F (1)