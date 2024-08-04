Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1777 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1777 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4118 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
