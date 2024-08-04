Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 700. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 14, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Heritage - March 21, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction VAuctions - December 7, 2018
Seller VAuctions
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Sedwick - May 19, 2016
Seller Sedwick
Date May 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

