1/2 Escudo 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1775 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 700. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 21, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller VAuctions
Date December 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
