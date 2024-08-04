Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1771 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
