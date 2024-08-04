Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1771 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 263 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (16)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1314 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
189 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

