1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1770 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2102 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (5) VF (16)