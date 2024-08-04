Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1770 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2102 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Leu (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Leu - August 16, 2020
Seller Leu
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search