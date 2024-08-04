1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1769 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3591 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

