1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1769 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3591 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
