Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1769 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3591 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
237 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Cayón - January 28, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date January 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

