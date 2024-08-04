Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1768 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Boule - December 9, 2016
Seller Boule
Date December 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF at auction Cayón - February 29, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

