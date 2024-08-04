Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1768 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1768 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
