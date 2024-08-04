Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1767 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 30, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Spink - January 13, 2014
Seller Spink
Date January 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

