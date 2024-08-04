Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1767 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
