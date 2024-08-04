1/2 Escudo 1767 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1767 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 601 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

