Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1767 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 242 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

