1/2 Escudo 1767 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1767 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36227 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

