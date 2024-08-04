1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1766 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 295. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition VF (18)