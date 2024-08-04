Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1766 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 295. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 22, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

