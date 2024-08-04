Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1766 S VC (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1766 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1619 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 295. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
