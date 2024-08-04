1/2 Escudo 1765 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1765 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition XF (11) VF (35) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (19)

Cayón (8)

CNG (1)

Goldberg (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (1)