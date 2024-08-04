Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1765 S VC (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1765 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 475. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
