Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1764 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CNG (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

