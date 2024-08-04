Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1764
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1764 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
