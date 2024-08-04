1/2 Escudo 1764 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1764 with mark S VC. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 597 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (11) VF (36) F (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Cayón (8)

CNG (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Soler y Llach (6)

Tauler & Fau (4)

UBS (1)