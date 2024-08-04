Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1762 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Jesús Vico - July 12, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

