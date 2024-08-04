Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1762 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
