1/2 Escudo 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1762 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 596 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (35)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Soler y Llach (5)

Tauler & Fau (2)