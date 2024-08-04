1/2 Escudo 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1761 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21381 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

