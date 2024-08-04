Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1760 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62367 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 13, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Heritage - May 6, 2021
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Heritage - May 6, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Heritage - May 14, 2020
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Heritage - May 14, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1760 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 1/2 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search