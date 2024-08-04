1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1760 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62367 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 13, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 14, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
