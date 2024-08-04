1/2 Escudo 1760 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1760 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62367 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place May 13, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (9) VF (61) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (30)

Cayón (11)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (8)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numimarket (1)

Soler y Llach (10)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (1)