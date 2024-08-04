1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25736 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (2) VF (30) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (14)

Cayón (5)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (2)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (5)

Stack's (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (1)