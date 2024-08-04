Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1759 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1759
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark S JV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25736 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,775. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search