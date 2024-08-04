Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 16, 2008.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

