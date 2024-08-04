Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1788 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1044 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place December 16, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
