1/2 Escudo 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

