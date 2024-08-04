Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
