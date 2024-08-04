Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (362) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1788 with mark M M. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
262 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
257 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

