Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (33)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (14)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (26)
- ibercoin (8)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- London Coins (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (3)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (5)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (34)
- Status International (1)
- Tauler & Fau (16)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 159 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search