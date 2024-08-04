Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1787 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 159 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 21, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
