1/2 Escudo 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1785 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

