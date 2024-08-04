Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1785 with mark M DV. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (28)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search