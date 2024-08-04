Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (47)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (15)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (13)
- ibercoin (7)
- Monedalia.es (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (18)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 171 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search