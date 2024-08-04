Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 171 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Tauler & Fau - May 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

