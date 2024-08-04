1/2 Escudo 1784 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1784 with mark M JD. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

