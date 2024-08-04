1/2 Escudo 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1777 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 305. Bidding took place March 25, 2013.

