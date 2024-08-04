1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1775 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 650. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

