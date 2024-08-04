Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0516 oz) 1,6048 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1775 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1174 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 650. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
278 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Heritage - September 14, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1775 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
