Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1771 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 24, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1771 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

