1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1771 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (42) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (18)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (7)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (8)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)