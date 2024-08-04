Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1771 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1771
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1771 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
