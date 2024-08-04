1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1770 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
