Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1770 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1172 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - July 20, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1770 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

