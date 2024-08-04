Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1769 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
