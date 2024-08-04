Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1769 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 264 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Lucernae Numismática - October 10, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1769 M PJ at auction Heritage - March 11, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 11, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
