1/2 Escudo 1767 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1767 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 572 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

