1/2 Escudo 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1766 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4073 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
