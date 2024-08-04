1/2 Escudo 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1766 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4073 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

