1/2 Escudo 1765 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1765 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

