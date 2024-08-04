Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1765 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1765 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1765 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1765 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1765 M PJ at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1765 M PJ at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

