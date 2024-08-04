Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1763 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
