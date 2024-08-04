Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1763 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
