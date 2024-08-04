Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1762 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Cayón (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (6)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (1)
- Leu (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search