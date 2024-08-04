Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1762 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1300 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 750. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
265 $
Price in auction currency 245 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Leu - August 16, 2020
Seller Leu
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 18, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1762 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

