1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1760 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
