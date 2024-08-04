1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1760 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (13) XF (50) VF (233) F (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (8) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (26) PCGS (2) NN Coins (1) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (97)

Bid & Grow Auctions (1)

Cayón (24)

cgb.fr (1)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (19)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (7)

HERVERA (44)

ibercoin (12)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (6)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (5)

Naumann (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Sedwick (3)

Silicua Coins (4)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (52)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (4)

Tauler & Fau (16)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (3)

WAG (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Восточно-европейский (1)