Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (328) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1760 with mark M JP. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
251 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

