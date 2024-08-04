1/2 Escudo 1759 M J (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 25, 2022.

