1/2 Escudo 1759 M J (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1759
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 25, 2022.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
