Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Escudo 1759 M J (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0506 oz) 1,575 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Escudo 1759 with mark M J. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 25, 2022.

Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Silicua Coins - October 16, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 16, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Escudo 1759 M J at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

