8 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

