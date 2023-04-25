Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1787 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1787 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1787 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1787 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1652 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 3, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Jesús Vico - November 15, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1787 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1787 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
