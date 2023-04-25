Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1787 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1787 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1652 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 3, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 15, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search