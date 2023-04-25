8 Maravedís 1787 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1787 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1652 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 3, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (9) F (1)