Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1786 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1786 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2634 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
