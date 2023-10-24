Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1785 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1785 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (5)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search