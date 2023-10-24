Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1785 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1785 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1785 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1785 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 137 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Cayón - October 25, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1785 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1785 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search