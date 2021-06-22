Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1784 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1784 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1784 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1784 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1784 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1784 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

