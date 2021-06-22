Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1784 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1784 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2295 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 22, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search