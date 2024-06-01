Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1782 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1782 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8349 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
