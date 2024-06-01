8 Maravedís 1782 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1782 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8349 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) F (1)